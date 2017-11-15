What A Dump

We know that President Trump isn’t shy with his opinions, no matter how misinformed, so it should come as no surprise that a recent article in Sports Illustrated (that well-known political publication of record) reports that the President told some fellow golfers he prefers his own housing because “that White House is a real dump.” So in the spirit of full transparency, we’ve obtained the President’s reviews of other American historical sites:

The U.S. Mint

“Is that the only flavor?”

Fort McHenry

“You call that a fort? I’ve built better forts with my pillows.”

Dinosaur National Monument

“It’s no Jurassic Park, believe me.”

Mount Rushmore

“Are they going to finish it or what?”

Governors Island, NY

“Well, I was never governor, so I don’t know about that one.”

Washington Monument

“Mine’s bigger.”

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis

“I looked all over, I couldn’t find that McDonalds! What a gyp!”

The Library of Congress

“Meh. Are my books in there?”

Independence Hall

“This was the place in American Treasure, right? I love that movie. Very historical.”

The Brooklyn Bridge

“I think I owned that for a while.”

Ellis Island

“How is there not a wall around this???”

The Statue of Liberty

“Maybe a four. Five, tops.”

The Liberty Bell

“Seriously? They can’t get that fixed?”

Grand Canyon

“What a waste of space! Do you know how many golf courses this thing could hold?”

National Mall, Washington D.C.

“How are there no stores here? It’s the worse mall I’ve ever been to! I would never let that happen. Whose fault is this, Obama’s?”

Sequoia, the former Presidential yacht.

“This is a yacht? I have tub toys bigger than this!”

The Supreme Court Building

“So plain. Where’s the gold plating?”

USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor

“I like memorials that weren’t sneak-attacked.”

The Capitol Building

“Can you imagine the casino this thing would make?”

Trail of Tears National Historic Trail

“What a bunch of crybabies!”

The Lincoln Memorial

“Have you seen this? It’s so out of proportion! I know Lincoln was tall, but this is ridiculous!”

The Alamo

“Fuggedaboutit!”

The Jefferson Memorial

“Thomas Jefferson is amazing. He’s living a very interesting life, if you know what I mean. I think you do.”

The 9/11 Memorial

“9/11 is a very important date for me, so I totally get this place. You know, after 9/11, my buildings became some of the tallest buildings in New York City!”

Ford’s Theatre

“And this is why I only watch home video!”

Arlington National Cemetery

“Not bad. I could be buried there if I wanted to be, but I have this much better place picked out on my golf course in New Jersey.”

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

“Well, he couldn’t have been that good if nobody knew him.”

Yellowstone National Park

“I love this place…wait, ‘Yellowstone?’ I thought you said ‘Orangestone.’ This place sucks.”

The Constitution

“So outdated!”