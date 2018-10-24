Some Excerpts From The First Weeks Of Our Company’s New Message Board

9/1/18

Moderator: We are thrilled to open the McDougal Corp. Web-boards to our employees! Just like Facebook, but it’s our own place. So, post away!

9/7/18

Moderator: Just a reminder that the McDougal Web-boards are up and running! Inter-Share your thoughts about movies, TV, books right here with your fellow employees! Or your favorite websites that the company doesn’t block! But not the news. No news sites.

9/7/18

KenJones: So, anyone watching anything on Netflix?

9/10/18

MarilynReady: I just finished Lost in Space. It was ok. I heard The Crownwas good.

9/12/18

KenJones: I heard “The Crown” was good, too.

9/20/18

TaraWelsy: I saw The Crown, the first season. Very good. I haven’t had a chance to watch the rest. We’ve been stuck working so much OT in Accounts Receivable because our knucklehead supervisor was too busy dealing with the lawsuits, I barely have time to see my kids, never mind Netflix.

9/20/19

DaveRobbins: Has anyone googled McDougal Corp. lately??? Have you seen the news??? No wonder our stock options are worthless OMG!

9/20/18

Moderator: Just a reminder, No discussion of company matters are to be posted here. No posts depicting the company in a negative light may be posted here. Remember, we’re all on the same team. I’ll be redacting some posts to have them conform to these rules. Thank you.

9/22/18

Moderator: So, anyone else watching Netflix?

9/23/18

Moderator: Any good books to recommend?

9/24/18

at https://amazon.com/Novel-Concept-Dan-Fiorella/dp/1508804982/ [link removed] DanFiorella: Oh, actually I wrote a book and I’m selling it now online. It’s[link removed]

9/24/18

Moderator: Sorry, no solicitations are permitted on the company web-board.

9/30/18

PeterPannel: OMG, did you hear what happened to Debbie in Accounting???

GladysWatt: I heard! That’s terrible. How could they lay her off after all these years!?!

BennettJacobs: The word is her boss was harassing her and when she went to report him, he somehow made her the fall guy for all the lawsuits! And they fired her!

Moderator: I’ve had to step in and remove some posts. No discussion of company matters are to be posted here. No posts depicting the company in a negative light may be posted here. Remember, we’re all on the same team. Carry on.

10/1/18

JimJensen: Okay, turns out I have some STDs and I’m supposed to let people know, so I’m putting it out there. You’ve been warned.

Moderator: So, what kind of medications did they put you on?

10/13/18

Moderator: Plans for Halloween? Anyone? I’m going as Capt. Jack Sparrow.

11/19/18

Moderator: Don’t forget to post and share your Thanksgiving photos with us! Your co-workers! It’ll be fun!

12/15/18

Moderator: Don’t forget to post and share you Christmas/holiday photos with us!

BetsyWinters: I was going to post photos of our department Christmas tree but our manager had it thrown out because it “wasn’t professional and this is a place of work.” I think it’s really because he’s so freaked out over the you-know-what. So, I’d be curious to see if any other departments have Christmas trees or decorations.

BennettJacobs: Your manager is a jerk. I’m attaching a photo of Accounting’s tree. <photo attached>

JimJensen: No tree? That’s harsh. Here’s the decorations we put up in Legal. Everyone helped! <photo attached>

PeterPennel: I don’t deal with your guy much, Betsy, but the few times I have he was…what’s a good company Web-board-friendly term? Doofus. Okay, doofus. Anyway, here’s the set-up we have this year. Someone even brought in a mechanical Santa! Can you believe it? <photo attached>

SamJacob: I am so relieved that I was able to transfer out of there, Betsy. What a…doofus. Anyway, here’s a photo of us in Shipping with our tree. Everyone brought an ornament from home! <photo attached>

Moderator: Wow, great photos, people! Keep ‘em coming!

OscarPrivey: <attachment deleted>

Moderator: A photo has been removed from the last post. That was not a Christmas tree.

JimJensen: Here’s a photo of the VP hitting on Veronica at the office party. Note his hands . [attachment removed]

Moderator: A reminder to keep the board PG. And lawsuit free. We don’t need any new lawsuits.

1/03/19

Moderator: I regret to inform our users that due to legal ramifications, the company web-board is being closed down. See you all at the water cooler!