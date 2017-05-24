We Are Your University’s Student Social Justice Committee And We’re Here To Incentivize You With Free Pizza

Hello, passing white student trying not to make eye contact! Do you have any interest in changing the current tide of discriminatory social norms? Do you like free food? How about pursuing the interests of minorities and making our country a safe and welcoming place for them to live? How about fresh, hot pizza? We understand social justice requires an extra saucy kick in the pants to get into, so riddle me this: how do two free slices of pizza and a side of buffalo wings sound?

You won’t find a deal like that at Dominoes.

Just sign our roster acknowledging that you’ll come to next Monday’s new member meeting and you can take your pick of any slice of the pizza pie you want — well, any among the pepperoni, cheese and combo options we have here. We ordered way too much! We always do! And also free of charge are the means and willpower to dutifully enact change in our communities small and large.

How does justice taste now? Like tomato, garlic and basil? I know.

Awesome. Welcome to the committee. Now that you’ve put the pen to the paper, you’re ready to put the mouth to the ‘za. So, I’ll tell you that the meeting will take place next Monday evening in Robertson Hall, room 303. If you get lost, let your hungry nostrils be your guide. Or give Lewis a call.

We’ll cover issues like solutions to housing and education discrimination as well as dignified representation of minorities in media. As if those issues aren’t intrinsically valuable enough for you to attend, then let us entice you with more glorious food.

The Social Justice Committee always provides donuts, ice cream, pound cakes, cream puffs, Twinkies, Ding Dongs and malt balls, and our very own Italian immigrant Matteo has his Nona ship her famous bruttiboni from Prato every week to keep your sweet, socially conscious bellies satiated. But don’t burst your buttons just yet. Get this: at all of our meetings we discuss one major issue affecting the globe that week.

We encourage you to bring some treats to share, but we know you won’t, which is why we guarantee there is always plenty, and always so much left over. That’s how we get ya!

Twice a semester, we hold two major fundraising events that center on the cultivation of intercultural relationships. We invite the diverse members of our campus to mingle, get to know each other, grab a quick couple lobster rolls, and hopefully develop a more connected understanding of themselves and their neighbor.

If establishing budding relationships with the marginalized is simply not enough to get you on board, have no fear, because Cheesy Chuck’s Grilled Cheese Truck is here. Our pal Chucky Boy has been catering our events for the past two years because, like us, he’s an advocate for social change. Because of his advocacy and love of large profit margins, he’s dedicated to helping you and students like you get fully on board with tackling (your appetite) our country’s most pressing issues.

Now we’re speaking you’re language, huh? Not only are you in a bubble, you’re still on the bubble when it comes to the whole helping others thing. We get that. Look, all 22 members of our committee were like you at one point or another. Even if we are using service as a way to save money on food, we’re still serving. All it took for us to come around were weeks of catered meetings, hundreds of dollars worth of free pizza, and a semiannual food truck parade. After that we got to work. So what the heck are you waiting for besides being on the right side of history? Our fried chicken Fridays? We can’t wait either.

I can already see your heart growing full. It swells with compassion, and your arteries clog with cholesterol. I can tell that you’ll make a great member of our committee. Between your appetite for a good, hot, free slice and your lukewarm interest in helping solve major socially degrading issues, you’re exactly what we’re looking for. Remember, real change starts with you, me, and Pizza Hut. But we can get Dominoes, or something more local, like Vinny’s, which is up the street.