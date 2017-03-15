Schedule Of Events For National Superhero Police Confidant Convention

Day 1 / Monday
7:30 am – 8:00 am
Registration
* Includes compulsory shapeshifter screening.
8:00 am – 8:30 am
N.S.P.C. President Renee Montoya: Opening Remarks
* There will be no QUESTIONs at this time. She insisted on the capitalization.
8:30 am – 9:00 am
In Memoriam
9:00 am – 9:30 am
Barry Allen: Forensics in Shifting Timelines
9:30 am – 10:00 am
How to Spot an Off-Duty Superhero
10:00 am – 10:30 am
April O’Neil: Their Girl Friday, or Journalism Ethics in the Age of Ooze
* The “their” in the above presentation title refers to four anthropomorphic turtles who live in the sewers beneath New York City and fight mostly ninjas.
10:30 am – 11:00 am
Mass Prison Escapes and You
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Eustace Dolan: My Daughter Fell in Love with a Masked Man
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Lunch
* All food and drink has been tested for Joker venom.
1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Nelson & Murdock: Civil Rights and Vigilante Justice
1:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Tactics to Restrain a Mind-Controlled Citizenry
2:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Supervillain Safety Drill
* Courtesy of the reformed supervillain team known as the Thunderbolts. ** Anyone who has had a loved one murdered by a Thunderbolt in the past is asked to leave the room for the duration of the drill.
2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Afternoon In Memoriam
* Afternoon In Memoriam only to be held in event of non-drill supervillain incident resulting in significant casualties.
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Dr. Jeremiah Arkham: Mental Health – A Troubling Subtext
3:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Frank Castle: I Ain’t Sorry
* Note: Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher is currently incarcerated and will be speaking to us via videoconference. There is always a chance his presentation will be cut short by a prison riot or maybe a shanking.
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
The Spectre: I Used to Be a Cop (Now I Cop for God)
* Warning: The Spectre is a nigh-omnipotent entity with a strict moral code. Attendee discretion is advised. Last year he turned someone into a toad for a minor traffic violation.
Day 2 / Tuesday
8:00 am – 9:00 am
Col. Nick Fury: Interagency Relations in Intergalactic Crises
9:00 AM – 9:30 AM
Vampires, Werewolves, Witches: Not Your Jurisdiction?
9:30 am – 10:00 am
Police Sketch Artist Showcase
* Copyright notice: all sketch art is done as work for hire. No sketch artist has any future right to any sketch or any subsequent adaptations of said sketch. Especially Jacob Kurtzberg.
10:00 am – 10:30 am
George Stacy & Jean DeWolff: They Died for Spider-Man’s Sins
* A special presentation paid for by J. Jonah Jameson.
10:30 am – 11:00 am
If a Mad God Takes Over Your Precinct
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
James Gordon: Why I Need Batman (And Why Batman Needs Me)
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Lunch
* All food and drink has been tested TWICE for Joker venom.
1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Hank McCoy: Mutant Lives Matters
*Note: Hank McCoy a.k.a. Beast looks like a big blue cat. Do Not Shoot! Repeat: Do Not Shoot! (Unless he goes feral, of course.)
1:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Harvey Bullock: Good Cop, Bad Cop, Mediocre Cop
2:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Supervillain Safety Drill
* Courtesy of the explosives-attached-to-neck controlled supervillain team Suicide Squad. ** Anyone who has had a loved one murdered by a Suicide Squader in the past is asked to leave the room for the duration of the drill.
2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Closing Day In Memoriam
* Closing Day In Memoriam only to be held in event of non-drill supervillain incident resulting in significant casualties. Historically, this is the more eventful of the two afternoon In Memoriams.
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Guardians of the Galaxy Q&A
* Please don’t attempt to arrest the Guardians of the Galaxy for any of their many crimes unless you have jurisdiction in the sectors in which said crimes were committed.
3:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Tony Stark: Iron Boar Presentation
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Judge Dredd: How We Do Things Where I Come From
* The views of Judge Dredd as regards police states and summary justice are not necessarily endorsed by N.S.P.C. ** Special thanks to Reed Richards for creating the interdimensional portal that brought Judge Dredd to our conference. *** Mr. Richards would like us to note that the incident last year when he brought Groo the Wanderer by mistake wasn’t his fault but the fault of a fight that Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm had about the last piece of angel food cake.