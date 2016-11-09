Harry Potter Grows Up

Discovering that she is thoroughly unable to stop writing about her beloved creation, J. K. Rowling has announced a new spate of Harry Potter books chronicling his further adventures into adulthood. Some upcoming titles include:
Harry Potter and…
The Nagging Quidditch Knee Injury
The Cursed Child’s Bi-Monthly Orthodontic Schedule
The Greatly Delayed Loan Payments for Three Damn Kids at Hogwarts
The Curious Explanation of Why Albus Does Not Need a New Broomstick When a Used One Will Do Just Fine, Thank You
The Long-Delayed Switch from Owls to Skype
The Juice Cleanse from Azkaban
The Inappropriate Trade of Snapchat Pix with Luna Lovegood
The Great Difficulty in Finding Platform 9 3/4s as well as Bathroom 7 8/10s
The Sad Realization that the More Butterbeer He Drinks, the Better Ginny Looks
The Awkward Confession that He Actually Misses Voldemort
The Embarrassing Arrest for Yelling “I’m Harry Potter, Dammit!” 100 Times at the Leaky Cauldron
The Awful Mistake in Telling Hagrid to Hit Him as Hard as He Can, Because Hey! He Can Take It!
The Annual Uncontrolled Sobbing at the Grave of Sirius Black
The Earnest Admission that Deep Down He Always Felt Muggle
The Visit to the Wonderful New Apple Store in Diagon Alley
The Oddly Arousing House Elf
The Powerful Spell of Ineeda Viagra!
The Acknowledgement that He Really Couldn’t Remember His Parent’s Names Even Before the Dementia Set In
The Quiet Realization that He Should Probably Put All that Magical Bullshit Behind Him
The Long Overdue Laser Surgery to Remove that Stupid Scar
The Bizarre Thrill of New Aluminum Siding
His Discovery of the True Magic of Yoga
And also:
Granger-Weasley Family Intervention
Where’s My Damn Sorting Hat?!
Magical Pests and How to Remove Them from Your Basement
